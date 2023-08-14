Heat warnings issued for much of Southern Interior

Prolonged heat wave continues through Thursday.

Threat: Daytime temperatures are expected to climb within the range of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, accompanied by overnight lows approximately near 18 degrees Celsius.

Locations: Okanagan Valley, Boundary, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon. When: From the current time until Thursday.

Remarks: A robust high-pressure ridge across the southern interior is expected to persist through Thursday. During this period, daytime temperatures significantly above the seasonal norms will coincide with elevated overnight temperatures, providing minimal respite from the heat. By Friday, temperatures are forecasted to revert to more typical seasonal levels. Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

To get more information: - Check the local news for health and safety updates. - Check HealthLinkBC online resources about heat-related illness and how to protect yourself at healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness. - Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to ask about heat-related illness.

Environment Canada and local Medical Health Officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.