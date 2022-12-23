Heavy police presence Thursday afternoon along Gordon Drive
The Kelowna RCMP were involved in a police incident in the 4600 block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna Thursday afternoon.
At 2:45pm, media were made aware traffic in the area was blocked due to the ongoing police presence at the time.
Around 3:15pm, media was once again notified the incident was cleared and traffic had returned to normal.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and will release more information at a later time.
This is an ongoing story.
-
YLW travel updateToday YLW could see over 7,000 arriving and departing passengers, a typical day at YLW would have just over 5,000 passengers.
-
Another repeat offender off the streets: Kelowna RCMP sayForty-seven-year-old Trevor Parkstrom of Lake Country is alleged to have committed significant amounts of property crime in the Okanagan over the past three months.
-
Frigid cold leads to BC SPCA seizing batch of Golden Retriever puppiesThe BC SPCA seized two adult Golden retrievers and six puppies, along with a pregnant Australian shepherd, from a property in the North Okanagan on Dec. 21.
-
Cosar assist in evacuation of injured snowmobile rider in Greystokes Provincial ParkLater Wednesday afternoon, COSAR was called out to assist in locating and evacuating an injured snowmobile rider in Greystokes provincial park.
-
Shuttle buses between YLW and YVR now being offered to get travelers home for the holidaysYLW has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours to provide an alternate transportation option for passengers travelling between Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
-
$50k raised in 20th anniversary Santa Bus for Salvation ArmyThe annual event saw the Santa Sleigh Bus attend various schools, businesses and other public events, drawing big crowds.
-
Dan Albas MP reportCanadians awoke this week to media headlines that “Canada’s inflation rate fell to 6.8% in November”.
-
Kelowna man wanted by RCMP on outstanding BC wide warrantThe Kelowna RCMP is currently looking for 24-year-old Kelowna area resident, Lenny James Lipscombe.
-
Snow removal update from City of KelownaThere are 23 units currently clearing and sanding roadways in the city.