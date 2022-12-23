Heavy police presence Thursday afternoon along Gordon Drive

The Kelowna RCMP were involved in a police incident in the 4600 block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna Thursday afternoon.

At 2:45pm, media were made aware traffic in the area was blocked due to the ongoing police presence at the time.

Around 3:15pm, media was once again notified the incident was cleared and traffic had returned to normal.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and will release more information at a later time.

This is an ongoing story.