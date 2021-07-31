Heavy smoke hampering aircraft to fight blaze

Work continues today on the NK'MIP wildfire burning southeast of Oliver.

It is estimated at 13,000 hectares in size.

Currently 186 personnel are working on that blaze, including five helicopters.

Meantime, the Brenda Creek wildfire south of the Okanagan Connector remains at 824 hectares.

It started 17 days ago.

The White Rock Lake fire northeast of Merritt is still classified as out of control.

It's 24,000 hectares in size.