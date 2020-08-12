Heavy Trucks in Mission Creek Regional Park

Visitors to Mission Creek Regional Park will notice a lot of heavy trucks in the Sutherland Hills section of the park tomorrow.

They’ll be removing sediments collected from the spawning channel settling pond near the south end of the Cottonwoods bridge. Dump trucks will enter and leave the park via the Hall Road service access travelling along the Kokanee trail on the south side of Mission Creek.

While the work is underway, visitors are asked to obey signs and directions by crew members. It’s anticipated with the truck activity there will be periods when dust is prevalent along the route.

Meanwhile, crews continue the annual high pressure wash cleaning of the Kokanee spawning channel gravel, removing sediments deposited during the spring runoff. This work improves the potential for successful spawning by the land-locked fresh water salmon and will be completed ahead of the upcoming spawning season.

