Hedges Butte now 50 Hectares

Hedges Butte fire west of Penticton now 50 hectares in size and out of control.

Fire Information Officer Erika Berg said, "Last I heard no structures are currently threatened, however, we are working closely with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as well as our personnel on the ground."

Berg says the are is still fairly dry as much of the rain in the Okanagan skipped the Penticton area.

"We have six helicopters as well as multiple air tankers responding, as well as 16 personnel on the ground."

Cause is not yet known.

Fire was first reported around 10:30 this morning.