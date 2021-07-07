Help arrives for BC wildfire crews

Dozens of out-of-province firefighters have undergone COVID screening and arrive in Lytton today to help provincial crews knock down the wildfire there.

Flames that destroyed most of the have charred 77 square kilometres of forest.

Premier John Horgan took a helicopter tour to view the devastation in the area yesterday.

He says crews will take residents on a tour of the community Friday.

Two lives were lost in the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service reports nineteen new wildfires sparked across the province yesterday.

About half of them were started by lightning strikes.

One of the new fires is near Oyama Lake.

The second in that area in two days.