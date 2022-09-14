Help Diabetes Canada by donating clothes

Kelowna residents can declutter around their home and help the charity Diabetes Canada by participating in a local clothing donation drive-thru drop off event. The drive-thru will operate September 17 at the IGA at 1940 Kane Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Sean Shannon, President and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, the social enterprise for Diabetes Canada explains how donating gently used clothing can support individuals, the community and those living with diabetes.

“Through our clothing donation program encouraging people to donate their gently used clothing, Diabetes Canada is able to support diabetes research and give children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend summer camps designed with their needs in mind. Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers we also divert 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items from community landfills annually.”

For those that cannot make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins.

To learn more, visit declutter.diabetes.ca. All net proceeds from the clothing donations will go to the charitable work of Diabetes Canada and support it provides to 11 million Canadians with diabetes and prediabetes.