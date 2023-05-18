Help Diabetes Canada fill a truck with used clothes and household items

Diabetes Canada will be in Kelowna on May 27, 2023 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the IGA at 1940 Kane Rd. with a truck ready to be filled with gently used clothing and small household donations. Volunteers will be on hand at the curbside drive-up event to take your bag or box of goods from the trunk of your car.

Sean Shannon, President and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, said, “we have trucks ready to be filled across Canada including here in Kelowna, with your donated gently used clothing and textiles. At this time of year, people are decluttering their closets and around the house, which is the perfect time to donate your unwanted items to Diabetes Canada instead of sending them to a landfill.

All net proceeds go to support diabetes research and will help give children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend Diabetes Canada’s summer camps designed with their needs in mind. “Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers we also divert 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items from community landfills annually,” said Shannon. “I hope everyone will come help us fill our truck.”

For those that cannot make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins or call for a home pick up. To learn more including what small household items can be donated, visit declutter.diabetes.ca.