Help find missing person Shawn Weaver

Kelowna RCMP are looking for the public’s help in locating Shawn Weaver.

On August 21, 2021 Shawn Weaver was reported missing to the Kelowna RCMP. Shawn left the Kelowna area to go fishing in Prince Rupert in early July and never arrived. RCMP have followed up on numerous leads but have not located Shawn.

Shawn Weaver is described as:

First Nations male;

43-years old;

5’6/168 cm tall;

196lbs/89 kg;

brown hair;

hazel eyes.

Shawn Weaver is believed to be driving a grey 2-door 2012 Honda Civic with BC licence plate GT864V, and was travelling with his French bulldog.

(Stock image of 2012 Honda Civic)

If you have information related to Shawn’s disappearance, or have any information that could assist the investigation, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.