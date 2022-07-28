iHeartRadio

Help for those dealing with addiction

Those needing treatment for addiction in Interior Health are getting more help.

New beds are being added in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Seven adult women’s treatment beds and two adult women’s stabilization beds will be added at the Bridge Youth and Family Services in Kelowna in late September.

In total, Interior Health will get funding for 35 beds.

According to the province, treatment beds provide intensive, live-in treatment of substance use for 30 to 90 days.

 

