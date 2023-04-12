Help wanted for ‘Official CommuniTREE Plan’ on Earth Day in Penticton

Residents are invited to drop by Gyro Park on Earth Day and help protect Penticton’s natural environment. The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm on April 22 and will have activities to support the urban forest, green transportation and recycling.

“Earth Day reminds us that we have a shared responsibility to protect our planet beginning at home within our own community,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “As part of this year’s Earth Day celebrations, we invite residents to not only take action today to reduce our impact on the environment but contribute to a more resilient and livable Penticton in the future.”

The City will kick off its work on Penticton’s Official CommuniTREE Plan during the Earth Day event. Residents will be invited to learn more about Penticton’s urban forest, help identify where we need to build up our tree canopy, consult an arborist about tree health and complete a scavenger hunt to learn more about the special trees in Gyro Park. Participants who help map our tree canopy or participate in the scavenger hunt will receive a free seedling for their efforts while supplies last. Residents will also have the opportunity to help advance the City’s green transportation initiatives in the Community Climate Action Plan. The City will be asking residents where more infrastructure – such as bike racks and storage, benches and water fill stations – are needed to make cycling and active transportation easier in the community. Freedom Bike Shop will be at the event with e-bikes for residents to try.

The new Blue Skies Transportation Fund will be announced, with more information to be released in the next few weeks. Staff will also be on hand to test your recycling knowledge and answer your recycling questions. To make it easy and green for residents to travel to the event, transit will be free on Earth Day and the Penticton and Area Cycling Association Bike Valet service will be set up in the park to provide secure storage for bicycles at no charge. More information about Earth Day activities in Penticton can be found in the event’s poster and at penticton.ca/events-calendar.