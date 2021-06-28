Hemp City Moving to Public Hearing for Cannabis Retail Sales

Hemp City on Bernard Ave in Kelowna could get approval for retail cannabis sales.

Kelowna council rejected staff recommendation and is pushing the matter to public hearing.

Councillor Ryan Donn said, "I'm curious to hear from the public and what they think. We had a really strict system to approve these permits, and to be honest I've voted against every one that was within 500m, but having none open dowtown I feel is a deficit we didn't plan on."

Mayor Colin Basran says it just makes sense. "Given today's regulatory environment you would just assume Hemp City would have cannabis products available at it. So, just from that standpoint alone I'm supportive because I think one would just make that assumption."

Staff was recommending against the change for proximity to other approved cannabis retail locations and to Kasugai Gardens.