Here is how to find winter activities in Kelowna

Don’t let the cooler temperatures put a chill on your routine. Keep active and energized this season with Kelowna’s Winter Activity & Program Guide . This season’s guide features plenty of exciting ways for residents of all ages and abilities to keep active, get creative and connect with their community. Explore the guide now at kelowna.ca/recreation.

“Kelowna might be best known as a summer destination, but that doesn’t mean the fun stops when the cold sets in,” said Mariko Siggers, Community and Neighbourhood Services Manager. “This season’s Guide is filled with opportunities to get outside and enjoy our all-season playground, from hiking Knox Mountain to ice skating in Stuart Park. If you’re not one for the cold, we’re also pleased to offer plenty of indoor activities and experiences at locations across the city.”

The full Winter Activity & Program Guide can be found online at kelowna.ca/recreation. Be sure to flip through and get ready for winter registration, opening Dec. 6.

Winter registration dates and times:

General programs: December 6 at 7 a.m.

December 6 at 7 a.m. Adult sports & leagues: December 7 at 7 a.m. ​

December 7 at 7 a.m. ​ Aquatic & first aid programs: December 8 at 7 a.m.

December 8 at 7 a.m. Programs for persons with DiverseAbilities: December 9 at 10 a.m.

Register online, by phone (250-469-8800) or in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Set up an online registration account in advance by calling 250-469-8800 to be able to register on your mobile device, tablet or desktop computer anywhere, anytime.