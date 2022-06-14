Here is the Full Extent of Local Flooding

Over the past 24 hours, the Kelowna area has seen more rain than expected in the mountains and the valley, which has led to rising water levels in creeks and streams. There has been isolated flooding in Kelowna near Mission Creek and at the airport. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated.

Radant and Bulman roads are closed until further notice. The southwest corner of the long term parking at the airport is experiencing some flooding and 20 vehicles are being relocated. KLO Road has intermittent closures due to the clearing of debris.

Motorists should also be aware that Casorso Road at Swamp Road is currently experiencing running water across the road, but the road remains open at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and plan their routes accordingly.

Crews are inspecting bridges and looking for debris in the areas and are monitoring the water levels and the weather.

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties from possible flood damage. Equipping yourself with a flood plan and the tools needed in case of a flood can help prepare you.

Sand and sandbags have been deployed to the Radant Road area at this time. If warranted, sand and sandbags may be deployed in other areas, and pick up locations will be posted on CORDEmergency.ca.

Who to call:

To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1.

To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

For the most up to date information, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency. Emergency response personnel request that the public to please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. New information will be released to the media as soon as it becomes available.



