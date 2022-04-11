Hey Beatles Fans! Ringo is Coming to Penticton

Spectra Venue Management and Invictus Entertainment Group are excited to announce that Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Tickets start at $79.50 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, April 12 at 10:00AM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. VIP packages will also be available online.

Today Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – announce new Canadian shows for 2022. This is the second leg of tour dates initially planned for 2020. As previously announced, Starr will commence the first leg of shows this Spring on May 27 in Canada at Casino Rama concluding on June 26 in Clearwater Florida. The tour will resume in the Fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and end on October 20 in Mexico City. Ringo affirmed “It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them!” He continued, “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon!”

During these two years Starr has kept very busy and released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books including the limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled “RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS 1989-2019,” and the newly announced limited-edition retrospective “LIFTED: FAB IMAGES AND MEMORIES OF MY LIFE WITH THE BEATLES FROM ACROSS THE UNIVERSE,” both are published by Julien’s Auctions, the world record-breaking auction house to the stars.

Canadian dates added for 2022:

September 26 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

September 27 Kingston, Ontario – Leon’s Centre

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Throughout his career, Ringo Starr has received nine GRAMMY® Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Ringo has released 20 solo studio records and 2 EP’s in 2020 and 2021. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published 8 books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some Foo Fighters PR photos. In 2018, Ringo was knighted and in 2019 he celebrated 30 years of touring with his All Starr Bands. For all his many creative successes, Ringo is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. Ringo’s candor, wit and soul are the lifeblood of his music. Peace and love are his life’s rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthusiastic live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as “Ringo.”