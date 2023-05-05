High creek level affecting agricultural irrigation supply to City of Penticton

The City would like to notify agricultural properties using the north and south irrigation systems that high spring creek flows are currently affecting water supplies.

The system is experiencing higher than usual organic debris flows, which is causing intermittent supply issues. This is anticipated to continue until the creek and debris flows decrease.

Staff is working hard to minimize these disruptions and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

If anyone has questions, please contact the City’s Public Works department at 250-490-2500.