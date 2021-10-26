High-risk incident on Pandosy Street resolved

Update: October 26, 2021 - 10:56 a.m.

Imitation firearm seized as investigation continues into Pandosy incident.

On October 25, 2021 Kelowna RCMP closed off the area around the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in response to a report of a man with a weapon and determined that the suspect was in a residence there.

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Five suspects were taken into custody without incident.”

As a result of this investigation, a crossbow and an imitation firearm were seized by police.

“All suspects have been released from custody without charges, and our investigation is ongoing. At this time we believe this incident was caused by someone carrying an imitation firearm in public,” says Inspector Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, the matter was resolved safely and professionally by our officers without incident.”

No further information is being released.

Original: October 26, 2021 - 6:26 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP closed off part of Pandosry Street (1900-block) yesterday afternoon around 5:00, after responding to a report of a man with a weapon and determined that the suspect was in a residence there.

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. At this time we are confident that there is no further danger to the public.”

A further update will be provided as the investigation progresses.