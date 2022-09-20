High Speed, High Fines, Vehicles Towed

On September 17, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. a Kelowna General Duty Officer who was conducting patrols in area of Gordon Dr and Clement Ave Kelowna observed two vehicles drag race from the intersection northbound Clement Ave to Clifton Rd. The Officer followed the vehicles, a green 2019 Ford Mustang and a blue 2005 Chrysler 200 and observed the vehicles reach speeds in excess of 120 km hr in a marked 60 km hr zone passing other motorists.

The vehicles came to a stop at the red light at Clifton Ave at which point the officer positioned his marked police car in front and directed the drivers to pull to the curb.

Both driver admitted to the offence and received excessive speeding VT contrary to s.148(1),

a $ 368 dollars fine and both vehicle impounded for 7 days in accordance to the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“These dangerous driving behaviours pose an extremely high risk, to not only the drivers of these vehicle, but also to innocent drivers and their occupants. We take these incidents extremely serious and therefore we hold these violators accountable, by removing their ability to continue these high risk actions.” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service.