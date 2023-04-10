High Streamflow advisory expanded to include the Okanagan
The BC River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the Okanagan and Similkameen regions.
The original high streamflow advisories are still in effect for the Boundary Region, including Grand Forks, the West Kootenay, including tributaries into Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, and Kootenay Lake, and the East Kootenay, including the Elk Valley near Fernie.
The public is advised to stay clear of these fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks. More info:
Flood Warnings and Advisories - River Forecast Centre - Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)
Levels of Warnings/Advisories:
- High Streamflow Advisory: River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible. This is the lowest level.
- Flood Watch: River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur. This is the intermediate level.
- Flood Warning: River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result. This is the highest level.