High Streamflow advisory expanded to include the Okanagan

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the Okanagan and Similkameen regions.

The original high streamflow advisories are still in effect for the Boundary Region, including Grand Forks, the West Kootenay, including tributaries into Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, and Kootenay Lake, and the East Kootenay, including the Elk Valley near Fernie.

The public is advised to stay clear of these fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks. More info:

Flood Warnings and Advisories - River Forecast Centre - Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)

Levels of Warnings/Advisories: