High temperatures may cause rapid rise in creeks and streams: CSRD warns

Cooler spring weather this season has delayed snow melts, but a predicted rapid increase in temperatures has the Shuswap Emergency Program encouraging residents to be cautious.

Temperatures in the Shuswap are forecast to move into the mid-to-high 20 degree Celsius for the upcoming weekend, and this may rapidly increase the rate of snow melt and run-off.

While this should not impact the level of local lakes significantly, smaller water systems including rivers, streams and creeks may rise rapidly.

Residents whose properties are prone to flooding from these smaller water systems can be taking proactive steps to protect their homes. They are advised to monitor water levels and watch for signs of flooding or land slippage.

In addition, the public should be aware of rising river and creek levels and always use caution. Please take special care around fast-flowing water, and always supervise children and pets.