High value theft at Kelowna art store

In the early morning hours of February 28, 2023 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report of a broken glass alarm at an art gallery located in the 500 block of Raymer Avenue in Kelowna.

Police attended the scene and met with the art gallery owners who showed them video surveillance of three unknown men wearing face coverings entering through the now broken glass door. Once inside the surveillance shows the suspects separating and going to four specific locations within the business taking four statues of significant value.

“These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times and the RCMP will use every investigational tool available to bring these four to justice,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking the public who may have been in the area and witnessed anything unusual or have dash camera video footage around the time in question to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-10959.

If you have information, and wish to remain anonyms please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.