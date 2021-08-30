Highest Rolling 7-day Average of Covid Infections Since May 7
There were 1,853 cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths recorded in B.C. over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.
The update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, pushed the province's rolling seven-day average for new infections to 683 per day, the highest its been since May 7.
There have been 165,413 cases and 1,814 related deaths recorded across B.C. since the start of the pandemic.
