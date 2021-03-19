Highest single-day increase since early 2021

In their final update of the week, B.C. health officials announced the most new cases of COVID-19 seen in the province in a single day since January.

B.C. added 737 new cases to its total on Friday, the most since Jan. 7. There have now been 90,786 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced two more deaths from the disease in their written statement Friday.

A total of 1,421 people have died from COVID-19 in B.C.

Currently, 5,207 cases are active. Of those, 292 people are hospitalized, 85 of them in intensive care.

There are 9,412 people under active public health monitoring because of exposure to known cases of COVID-19.

Sixty-eight of the new cases announced Friday are variants of concern. There have now been a total of 1,200 variant cases in B.C., the vast majority of them the B.1.1.7 variant associated with the U.K.

Of B.C.'s variant cases, 149 are active. The rest of the people who have contracted a coronavirus variant in the province have recovered.

Henry and Dix said 490,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered. That total includes 87,139 second doses.

The 402,883 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine represent roughly 7.8 per cent of B.C.'s population.

- with files from CTV Vancouver -