Highlights from the August 14 District of Coldstream Council Meeting

Farmland Residential Development Permit Area

Following a Public Hearing, Council gave second and third reading to Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1673, 2015, Amendment Bylaw No. 1830, Amendment No. 3, which adds a new section to the Official Community Plan to establish the Farmland Residential Development Permit Area.

The Farmland Residential Development Permit is intended to ensure that second dwellings on agricultural properties are located in a manner that will minimize the loss of potential farmland, limit the possibility of future subdivisions in the ALR, and minimize impacts on neighbouring agricultural or residential parcels.

The Farmland Residential Development Permit Guidelines are established to:

Protect farmland and farm operations; Reduce Agricultural Land Commission Homesite Severances or future subdivision of land within the Agricultural Land Reserve; Ensure that visual impacts to adjacent lots are properly managed and mitigated with adequate landscaping, screening, and design elements; and Ensure the second dwelling is consistent with retaining agricultural character, rural character, and preserving “Rural Living at its Best".

As part of this process, Zoning Bylaw No. 1726, 2018, Amendment Bylaw No. 1829, 2023, Amendment No. 26 was read a third time, and forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval.

Financial Update

The Director of Financial Administration provided a report updating Council on the District’s financial performance relative to the approved budget, which included a high-level overview of revenue and expenses.

Building Report for the Month of July 2023

Construction value was up by $7,415,712 for a total of $8,865,712. This compares to last year when the construction value was $1,450,000. The number of housing units were up by 1 from last year.

The total construction value for the first 7 months of 2023 is $44,720,838 compared to $32,875,331 for all of 2022.

2024 Budget Process and Finance Committee Meetings

Council reviewed a report on the timeline and process for the 2024 Budget and resolved to conduct Finance Committee Meetings on October 3, 2023 and November 6, 2023 in lieu of the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole Meetings.

Purchase of GPS Equipment

Council approved the purchase of the Leica Geosystems Field Controller from Spatial Technologies Inc. in the amount of $47,831 plus GST. This GPS data collection equipment will be used to collect the spatial and location data of District utility assets and to provide accurate data to District crews when performing works on the infrastructure.

Vernon Fire Rescue Ammonia/Chlorine/Sulphur Dioxide Hazardous Materials Response Agreement

Council approved the execution of a Hazardous Materials Response Agreement between the City of Vernon and the District of Coldstream. This agreement enables the City of Vernon Fire Rescue Services to provide Ammonia/Chorine/Sulphur Dioxide Hazardous Materials Response for the District of Coldstream for the period August 14, 2023 – August 14, 2028.

Director of Corporate Administration Position

It was announced that Nicole Cressman has been selected to fill the position of Director of Corporate Administration/ Corporate Officer for the District of Coldstream effective August 28, 2023.

Bishop Wild Bird Sanctuary

Council approved the execution of an agreement between the Bishop Wild Bird Foundation and the District to allow for continued public access to the Sanctuary, for bird viewing and educational purposes, for a five (5) year term, effective May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2028.

School Road Upgrade

Council awarded the contract for the design services of the rehabilitation of School Road to Monaghan Engineering and Consulting, in the amount of $117,114 plus applicable taxes. Council further resolved to expand the scope of the design services to include all of School Road in addition to the identified portion for consideration.

Kalamalka Beach Pier

Council awarded of the reconstruction of the pier at Kalamalka Beach to Burton Marine Pile Driving, in the amount of $516,416 plus GST. Reconstruction is expected to start in spring of 2024, subject to permit approvals.