Highlights of August 23 Kelowna City Council meeting

Remedial action

Council upheld its decision for a remedial action order against 424 Gibson Rd, following an appeal by the property owner. The order means the owner must demolish the home within six months and clean up the property. Council agreed that the home and retaining wall are unsafe and renovations do not comply with the structural requirements of the BC Building Code and were done without permits.

Lower Mission subdivision

The new owner of a property on Knowles Road is trying to again rezone for a three-lot subdivision. A previous rezoning application for 472 Knowles Road was defeated at a public hearing in July 2020. The new property owner has made several changes to address the neighbourhood concerns. Council gave first reading and forwarded the proposal to the September 21 public hearing.

Springfield apartments

Council considered a rezoning request and Official Community Plan Amendment for a six-storey apartment building with ground floor commercial at the previous Art Knapp Plantland site. Council gave first reading and forwarded the proposal to the September 21 public hearing.

Rutland gas bar

Council OK’d a development permit for a gas station and car wash at 2100 Rutland Road North, also known as Reids Corner. The Otter Co-op gas bar is proposed to include three two-sided pumps and a drive-through car wash