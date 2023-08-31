Highlights of August 28 Council meeting

Message of Thanks for Wildfire Response Efforts

On behalf of Kelowna City Council, Mayor Tom Dyas publicly thanked local firefighters, B.C. Wildfire Service, and the more than 500 firefighters and 100 RCMP officers from more than 50 cities and towns who came in to support local wildfire response efforts. Mayor Dyas also expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation and support, and acknowledged the many agencies, first responders, volunteers, business owners, tourists and municipal and regional district staff for their actions in helping to deal with the impact of wildfires and support those directly affected.

Alternative Approval Process Extension

Recognizing the impact of the wildfires in the community, Council voted to extend the deadline for the recreation and activity centre Alternative Approval Process to authorize funding to build and enhance community, sport and wellness facilities across Kelowna. To ensure Kelowna residents have the appropriate time to make an informed decision, the deadline was extended from 4 p.m. on Friday, September 15 to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Council received, for information, the second quarter 2023 Financial Performance Report. Council voted in favour of amending the plan to include the budget redeployment of $1.5 million from surplus investment income to the City’s Housing Opportunities Reserve Fund to facilitate the timely acquisition of lands necessary to meet the most urgent housing needs of our community.

Bertram Street Multi-use Overpass

Council received an update on the Bertram Street Multi-use overpass. Staff recommended allocating $7,209,300 from the Growing Communities Fund and $500,000 from existing transportation cost centres to the project, which will provide a safe, universally accessible link from downtown Kelowna to the Central Green site across Highway 97. The project aims to improve access to housing, parks, employment, public transit, businesses, services and amenities for residents living and working on both sides of Highway 97, thereby reducing dependency on vehicles. The total budget to deliver the overpass is projected at $12.1 million.

Kelowna International Airport 2023 Financial Plan and Bylaw Amendment

Council approved an amendment to the Kelowna International Airport 2023 Financial Plan to add $17,500,000 in capital expenditures for the airport terminal building expansion. The expenditures will be funded by the Airport and there is no impact to taxation. Council also approved a bylaw amendment to increase the Airport Improvement Fee to $28 per enplaned passenger effective January 1, 2025.

