Highlights of City of Kelowna Council meeting

Parks funding

A new development cost charge was given fourth and final reading by Council to support parks development. DCCs are charged to developers and typically pay for public roads, water, sanitary sewer, drainage and parks resulting from development. Until now, the City has never collected DCCs for parkland development. In the Parks Development Report, Council recognized the financial impact should be shouldered by multiple sources and shared between development, taxation, and user revenues.

LED lighting

Improved technology means Kelowna’s decorative streetlights will be getting the LED (light-emitting diode) treatment, joining the other 10,000 streetlights across the city that have already been switched over to the more energy and cost-efficient style of lighting. Council approved the final phase of the project, which started in 2018. By 2024, all streetlights in the City will feature LED technology, supporting Council’s priority to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and save more than $1 million per year in electricity costs.

Transportation Citizen Survey

Council heard results of the 2019 Transportation Citizen Survey. One of Council’s priorities for the current term is to provide more opportunities to learn about transportation. This survey establishes a baseline of residents’ opinions and attitudes to help inform education and outreach efforts related to the ongoing Transportation Master Plan. The full survey results can be found here.

Transportation grants

Council OK’d staff to apply for BC Active Transportation Infrastructure grant funding specific to three projects — the Ethel Active Transportation Corridor, Rutland to Rail Trail and Belgo sidewalk.

For more information about Council, meetings and agendas visit the City of Kelowna website.