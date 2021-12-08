Highlights of December 6, 2021 Kelowna City Council meeting

Civic awards nomination

The nomination period is officially open for the 47th Annual Civic & Community Awards. The annual awards recognize outstanding Kelowna residents, athletes, artists, organizations and businesses who positively contribute to the city. The 2021 awards, typically held in April as an evening gala, will be adapted in light of the ongoing pandemic and the exact format is still being determined. Nominations are due Friday, February 11, 2022. Nomination forms, award criteria, and past recipients can be found at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

Preliminary budget

Council heard a summary of the key financial impacts in the 2022 preliminary budget, ahead of Budget Deliberation Day on Thursday, December 9. The preliminary budget includes investments in public safety, more parks and green spaces, active and alternative transportation, and renewing existing assets and maintaining services that the community relies on every day. The 2022 Preliminary Budget proposes a 3.49 per cent tax increase. On Thursday, live stream on kelowna.ca/council as Council goes through each budget request or to view each request in the 2022 Financial Plan, visit kelowna.ca/budget.

Tolko mill site

Council gave the go-ahead for staff and the property owner to develop an Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP) process and associated terms of reference for the former Tolko sawmill in the city’s north end. The purpose of an ARP is to establish a clear, long-term plan for the redevelopment so that it is developed in a manner consistent with established policy, industry best practices and community input.

In early 2020, the Tolko lumber mill permanently closed its operation, ending nearly 100 years of lumber processing on the site. While this represents the end of one era, it also represents the beginning of an exciting opportunity to envision the future of the Mill Site in a new context.