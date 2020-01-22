Highlights of January 20 Kelowna Council meeting

Farm worker housing permit

Council endorsed an application to the Agricultural Land Commission for temporary farm worker housing on an apple and cherry orchard at 1425 Morrison Road. The proposal is to place two mobile trailers for up to 14 temporary farm workers.

Nickel Road multi-family

Council considered a rezoning request for a four-dwelling housing project at 300 Nickel Road. The proposal is for two duplexes, and the existing home on the property would be demolished for the project. Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to the February 4 public hearing.

Multi-family housing near KGH

A rezoning request for a 4 ½ storey, 24-unit apartment building project near Kelowna General Hospital was considered by Council. The proposal involves two lots at 2257 and 2263 Speer Street and the existing single-family homes would be demolished. Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to the February 4 public hearing.

Six-lot subdivision

Council OK’d a rezoning request to build six homes on 0.32-hectare lot where currently there is one home. The rezoning application for 550 Mugford Rd does not involve a specific development proposal yet as each individual lot, once subdivided, would be developed separately. Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to the February 4 public hearing.

Rental housing grants

Rental housing grants amounting to $300,000 were approved by Council for three non-profit societies to build three new residential complexes. The three projects are at 555 Fuller Avenue (Pathways Ability Society), 969 Harvey Avenue (Evangel Housing Society) and 330 Valley Road (NOW Canada Partnership with Springdale Properties). The grants are intended to offset the cost of developing affordable rental housing and will be applied against the Development Cost Charge fees for each project.