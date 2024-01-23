Highlights of January 22 Kelowna City Council meeting

Short-Term Rental Accommodation Regulatory Amendments

Council adopted the Short-term Rental Accommodation Regulatory Amendments Bylaw 12590 (TA23-0013). View the bylaw for details on changes.

Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy Engagement Summary and Focus Areas

The Climate Action & Environmental Stewardship Department updated Council on the progress of the Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy. The presentation included discussion on key drivers and strategies.

Micromobility Program Update

The Integrated Transportation Department updated Council on Kelowna’s Micromobility Program, the provincial e-scooter pilot, and recommended changes. Council endorsed the City’s continued participation in the e-scooter pilot with the changes outlined in the report.

2024 and 2025 Water Rates

Council endorsed the new water rate schedules for 2024 and 2025. For a single-family home, the rate adjustments will result in the average single-family home, that typically uses 40 cubic metres of water, seeing a cost increase of $2.98 per month.

