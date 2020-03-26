Highlights of Kelowna Council meeting March 23

Temporary process changes

Council supported several temporary changes to processes and approvals for development applications and real estate agreements in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include delegating approvals to staff to issue development permits and extend bylaw deadlines, expanding the criteria to waive public hearings, suspending committee meetings, and directing applicants to notify and consult with the public without face-to-face interactions.

New north end liquor store

Council considered a rezoning bylaw amendment for a proposed liquor store in an existing commercial building at the corner of Clement Avenue and Gordon Drive. Council gave first reading to the proposed amendment and forwarded to a future public hearing.

55+ BC Games legacy funds

Council supported the proposed legacy program from the Kelowna 55+ Games. The report can be read here.

2020 budget carryovers

Council endorsed the City’s 2020 Carryover budget requests, which include $126 million in operating and capital carryover expenditures for projects deferred from 2019 or that are multi-year projects set for completion within the next few years.

Downtown and Pandosy parking changes

With significantly fewer vehicles parking in the Downtown and South Pandosy business areas, and to support restaurants moving to a take-out/delivery operating model, City Council agreed to immediate, temporary changes in effect until May 31. Read the report here.

