Highlights of Kelowna June 12 Council meeting

Community Safety Plan:

Council heard an update on the Community Safety Plan, adopted in spring 2022. The five key priorities include crime prevention intervention and sense of safety, domestic and intimate partner violence, housing and homelessness, mental health and problematic substance use, and racism and discrimination. In support of the five priorities, the plan includes 15 recommendations and 30 actions.

Rutland Road rental housing:

Council gave first reading to a rezoning for a five-storey apartment proposal at 285 Robson Rd W / 280 Rutland Rd S. The proposal is for a rental-only building with 106 units.

Accessibility Advisory Committee:

Council supported the terms of reference for the Accessibility Advisory Committee. The objectives of the nine-member committee are to assist the City and advise Council with recommendations around identifying, removing, and preventing barriers to individuals with disabilities.

