Highlights of May 1 Kelowna City Council meeting

Here are the notable topics from the May 1, 2023 Kelowna City Council Meeting.

Boat launch facilities

Council received information about the potential to add a fee for use of municipal recreational boat launches. It is part of an overall marine facilities management strategy that included last year's implementation of boat launch fees for commercial operators. Details of how such an operation would function are still being determined and will return to Council in the future.

Public hearing for development

Kelowna City Council voted to forward a proposed rezoning application for a rental apartment for a 107-unit apartment building on Wilkinson Street to a public hearing. A date for the public hearing has not yet been set, but will be advertised and posted at kelowna.ca/council.

Task Force on Crime Reduction

Council approved the terms of reference for a Community Task Force on Crime Reduction. The task force will provide recommendations to Council on community-driven initiatives to reduce crime in Kelowna. Recommendations for appointments to the Task Force will be presented at a future date. The Task Force will be in place for a 12-month term, with the ability to extend, and provide quarterly updates to Council.