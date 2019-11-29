Highlights of November 25 Council meeting

RCMP staffing review

Council received the RCMP and Police Services Resource Review. The report outlines the need to add 56 RCMP members and 28 civilian positions. Staff will prepare a report to City Council in the new year in collaboration with the RCMP, outlining priorities and a financing plan.

OK Builders Supplies site

Council considered a rezoning request by the owner of the former OK Builders Supplies company site on Ellis Street to allow for more retail uses. The zoning would allow the site to eventually be redeveloped with greater density and a mix of uses. Council gave first reading to the proposed rezoning and forwarded the project to the Jan. 21 public hearing.

Highway 33 heritage home

Council deferred a request to add the Felix Casorso House, near the intersection of Hwy 33 E and Loseth Rd, to the Kelowna Heritage Register until outstanding legal issues pertaining to the property are resolved. Built between 1908 and 1914, the home is valued as a reflection of the earliest agricultural development of the Rutland area. The home has been owned by only two families since it became privately owned in 1924.

Agriculture plan

Council was updated on progress implementing the recommended actions in the Agriculture Plan. Endorsed by Council in August 2017, the Agriculture Plan includes 52 recommendations that the City can take a lead role in implementing over 10 years.