Highlights of the RDCO Meeting – December 6, 2021

Governance and services study

The Regional Board approves the Ministry of Municipal Affairs Terms of Reference to guide a governance and services study for Central Okanagan West with an emphasis on North Westside communities. A Request for Proposal will be developed to contract an experienced, independent consultant to help a study committee facilitate community involvement and provide a completed report by the end of September 2022. The Ministry has provided a $60,000 Restructure Planning Grant to fund this work.

Financial Plan guidelines adopted

The Regional Board has approved guidelines that along with its Strategic Priorities will be used by staff to develop the 2022-2026 Financial Plan. The guidelines establish how management will address core service levels, new programs and services, inflation adjustments and increases in market costs in developing the RDCO budget. A first draft will be presented for Board consideration on February 17.

Biomass inventory study

The Regional Board has received an update on a high-level Okanagan valley-wide study into biomass inventories and management. Biomass is plant or animal material in the waste stream that can be used as fuel or to generate energy. Funded by the RDCO and Okanagan Sustainability Leadership Council, the Biomass Inventory Study indicates significant quantities of plant or animal waste are generated from growing industry sectors and local governments. Further research will be needed to determine whether better management and the use of biomass materials would support greenhouse gas emission reductions through renewable natural gas production and other potential bioproducts.