Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting

Suites Amendments

The Regional Board has given second and third readings to amendments to the Joe Rich Rural Land Use and RDCO Zoning bylaws. The amendments clarify secondary suite regulations and strengthen servicing requirements while continuing with the current process of the Board considering individual secondary suite applications. The amendments also reflect new design and construction requirements for secondary suites in the BC Building Code. Final adoption by the Board will be scheduled following approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Development Permit Application

The Regional Board did not approve a Development Permit Application from Forest House Preserve Limited for a property located at 9185 Westside Road. The decision is based on some unauthorized works on the property. The development does not conform to the Aquatic Ecosystem Development Permit Design Guidelines of the Rural Westside Official Community Plan or the terms of the Riparian Areas Protection Regulation.

Financial Plan Bylaw Amendments

The Regional Board has adopted amendments to the 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw. The changes reflect actual year end revenues and expenditures and in a few cases offset deficits as a result of unanticipated costs.

Electoral Area Directors 2020 Conferences

The Regional Board approved the attendance and expenses of Directors Mark Bartyik and Wayne Carson for the Southern Interior Local Government Association, Union of BC Municipalities and Federation of Canadian Municipalities conventions.

Program and Service Highlights

A video is available highlighting various service and program accomplishments between October and December in the four key areas of the Regional Board Strategic Priorities. The video can be viewed at youtube.com/user/regionaldistrict.

Electoral Area Grant-in-Aid

The Regional Board has approved the following Central Okanagan West Electoral Area Grant-in-Aid to the North Westside Communities Association:

 $800 for Children’s Easter Egg Hunt/Community BBQ – April 11

 $800 for Canada Day celebration – July 1

 $1,500 for soccer equipment for the North Westside Sports Club

BC Family Day Office Closure

All services and programs provided from the Regional District of Central Okanagan office on KLO Road in Kelowna will be closed on Monday, February 17 for the BC Family Day holiday.

During this time any emergencies involving Regional District water systems should be directed to 250-868-5299.

We look forward to serving you again at 8:00 am Tuesday, February 18.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will be open its normal hours Friday through Monday. The North Westside Road Transfer Station will be open its normal hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Traders Cove Transfer Station will be open its regular winter hours on Sunday.