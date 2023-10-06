Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting – October 5, 2023

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-279 for 4401 Westside Road



The Regional Board gave first reading to a text amendment to the Small Lot Country Residential Zone (RU5) to help facilitate a bare land strata subdivision of Shelter Cove into 36 lots. A public hearing is scheduled for October 19, 2023.

Variance Permit for RDCO Subdivision Servicing Bylaw No. 1397 for 4401 Westside Road



The Regional Board approved a Variance Permit for the Subdivision Servicing Bylaw No. 1397, changing the servicing requirement for a proposed 36 lot strata subdivision at 4401 Westside Road and allowing for private water sources and onsite wastewater disposal.

Ticket Information Utilization Bylaw and Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw



The Regional Board approved a proposal to repeal and replace the RDCO’s Ticket Information Utilization Bylaw and Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw. The Board also adopted bylaw amendments to the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw, Solid Waste Management Regulation Bylaw and Building Bylaw. Fine values in each bylaw were updated to create better alignment with member municipalities, encourage compliance with bylaws and more closely reflect the current costs related to the services provided.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, October 19 – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 2 – 8:30 a.m.

November 16 – 6:00 p.m.

