Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting - September 7, 2023

McDougall Creek Wildfire impact on services and fees

Recognizing the strain that the McDougall Creek Wildfire continues to place on residents, the Regional Board waived several fees and charges and extended the use of recreational vehicles as temporary buildings from one year to two years for residents who lost their homes. Waived fees include garbage, yard waste and mandatory residential recycle material fees, demolition permit fees and temporary building permit fees.

________________________________________

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-232

The Regional Board gave first reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-232 and scheduled a Public Hearing for the bylaw on October 19, 2023. Visit rdco.com/Summary-of-Changes-No871/ to view the summary of changes proposed by Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-232.

________________________________________

Construction of warming cabin for Telemark Nordic Club

The Regional Board supported the FrontCounter BC referral application from Telemark Nordic Club to build a warming cabin and minor addition to an existing managed trail. A development permit and building permit from the RDCO is required before any work occurs on site.

________________________________________

Code of Conduct policy review

The Regional Board approved an updated policy for board members that combines the current Code of Conduct Policy 02-2016 and the Respectful Workplace Board Policy 01-2016 into one document that aligns with regional partner municipalities and best practices.

________________________________________

Review of purchase commitments over $100,000

In accordance with the RDCO Purchasing Policy, the Director of Financial Services presented a report on purchase commitments that exceeded $100,000 made between April 1 and June 30, 2023.

________________________________________

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

• Thursday, October 5 – 8:30 a.m.

• Thursday, October 19 – 6:00 p.m.

• Thursday, November 2 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.

