Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento re opens

Work is underway to restore access on Highway 1 through the southern Interior, after wildfire activity forced closures of sections of the highway.

Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento at the Blind Bay Road intersection reopened this morning.

This section of the Trans-Canada has been closed since Aug. 18 due to the Bush Creek East wildfire. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been working closely with response agencies, monitoring wildfire risk and activity along the corridor, and supporting evacuation orders. Crews are also working to clear side roads adversely affected by wildfire.

This is the information provided by DriveBC:

"Highway 1, in both directions. There is a wildfire between Shuswap Ave and Blind Bay Rd for 19.0 km (Chase to 17 km west of Tappen). Highway 1 is re-opened. There is wildfire activity between Shuswap Ave and Blind Bay Rd for 19.0 km (Chase to 17 km west of Tappen).No stopping will be permitted where evacuation orders are in effect. Please watch for wildlife. Next update time Mon Aug 28 at 10:00 AM PDT. Last updated Fri Aug 25 at 10:24 AM PDT."

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/

Details on wildfires, and evacuation orders, alerts and restrictions are available online:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-wildfire-information-2023/