A reminder to motorists wanting to use the Trans-Canada Highway through Golden.

Starting April 12th, work crews will be converting the last 4.8 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane road to a modern four-lane standard.

Work is scheduled to finish May 14th.

The roadway will be closed, so travelers will be detoured using Highways 93 and 95, which will add an additional hour and a half to your travel time.