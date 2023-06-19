Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops near Monte Lake re-opened after closure due to collision

Update (2pm) June 19, 2023

According to Drive BC The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic in both directions south of Barnhartvale Road in Monte Lake due to an earlier vehicle incident. Drive with caution through the area and watch for traffic controllers.

_______________________________

Original (1:20 pm) June 19, 2023

Police are currently investigating a collision that has lead to the closure of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

Shortly before 10 a.m., on Monday, June 19th, 2023, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and other emergency personnel responded to two-vehicle collision in the 3000-block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

Highway 97 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as police continue their investigation into the collision. Detours are being set up and have been posted to DriveBC.

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.

Drive BC reports detours are available via the Trans Canada Highway (TCH), Highway 97B - HWY 97A.