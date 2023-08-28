Highway 97 closed between Summerland and Peachland
A landslide has closed highway 97 in both directions between Summerland and Peachland.
According to Drive BC the slide occured between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road 1 km north of Summerland.
A geotechnical assessment of the incident is progress and a detour is in effect.
Drive BC says the next update will be provided at 5:00 PM.
