Highway 97 closed between Summerland and Peachland


rockslide (wings)

 A landslide has closed highway 97 in both directions between Summerland and Peachland.

According to Drive BC the slide occured between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road 1 km north of Summerland.

A geotechnical assessment of the incident is  progress and a detour is in effect. 

Drive BC says the next update will be provided  at 5:00 PM.

