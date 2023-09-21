Highway 97 opens two lanes of traffic tomorrow after rockslide

Highway 97 north of Summerland will open for two lanes of traffic, one in each direction, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at noon.

Crews have completed temporary work to allow traffic access through the site after the section of highway was closed Aug. 28, 2023 because of a rockslide. Since Sept. 11, the highway has been operating with single-lane-alternating traffic as crews worked to stabilize the hillside.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure contractors built a lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. In addition, a 150-metre berm between the lock-block wall and the bottom of the slope was constructed to temporarily address slope movement. Construction of permanent stabilization measures will continue.

Geotechnical engineers continue to monitor the slide site for changes in ground conditions.

Drivers are reminded that this portion of the road may need to be closed again with limited notice if it is deemed unsafe. The site will be at greater likelihood of closure should heavy rainfall occur.

For information about the rockslide, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide

For up-to-date information about driving conditions, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca (https://www.drivebc.ca/)