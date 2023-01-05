Highway 97 road closure Friday
If you're planning on traveling through Summerland on Friday afternoon, be aware of a temporary closure in both directions.
Blasting is planned between Bridgeman Rd and N Beach Rd for 4.5 km (Summerland). Starting Fri Jan 6 at 1:00 PM PST until Fri Jan 6 at 2:00 PM PST. The road will be completely closed.
Although the road is set to be open at 2pm we caution you to check drive BC for updates before starting your travel.
Photo: The Appeal
-
Wanted Salmon Arm man - Terell ScurveySalmon Arm RCMP asking for publics assistance in finding Wanted man - Terell Scurvey
-
Airports Council International concerned about travel requirementsThe Airports Council International World expresses concern about travel restrictions for inbound travelers from China in a press release today.
-
2nd annual Peachland Warriors NightFridayl, January 13th.
-
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
-
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by PopePope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian's decision to retire.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinalThomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft.
-
E-Comm 911 releases list of Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022A desire to report somebody for not cleaning up after their dog does not constitute an emergency and neither does a person cutting to the front of the line at a car wash.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportOne of the tasks I undertake at the beginning of every new year is a review the various ways I interact with, communicate and receive comments and concerns from the many citizens within our region.