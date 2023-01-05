Highway 97 road closure Friday

If you're planning on traveling through Summerland on Friday afternoon, be aware of a temporary closure in both directions.

Blasting is planned between Bridgeman Rd and N Beach Rd for 4.5 km (Summerland). Starting Fri Jan 6 at 1:00 PM PST until Fri Jan 6 at 2:00 PM PST. The road will be completely closed.

Although the road is set to be open at 2pm we caution you to check drive BC for updates before starting your travel.

