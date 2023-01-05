iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-1°C
Instagram

Highway 97 road closure Friday


blasting

If you're planning on traveling through Summerland on Friday afternoon, be aware of a temporary closure in both directions.

Blasting is planned between Bridgeman Rd and N Beach Rd for 4.5 km (Summerland). Starting Fri Jan 6 at 1:00 PM PST until Fri Jan 6 at 2:00 PM PST. The road will be completely closed.

Although the road is set to be open at 2pm we caution you to check drive BC for updates before starting your travel.

 

 

 

Photo: The Appeal

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175