Highway 97 to remain closed through long weekend: Ministry of Transportation

Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland remains closed in both directions due to a rockslide.

The rockslide occurred Monday, Aug. 28 at about 2 pm. Approximately 3,000 cubic metres of material came down. There were no reports of injuries or property damage in the area.

The highway will remain closed until further notice as an aerial geotechnical assessment has identified a risk of further rockfall. Geotechnical engineers are completing a thorough investigation of the area, which will determine a timeline for reopening. A detailed assessment and development of remediation options is anticipated to take several days. That section of Highway 97 is not expected to open before Labour Day.

The recommended alternate routes are highways 97C, 5A, 3 or 33. The back route detours are not recommended as an alternate route, particularly during darkness and without a full tank of gas, food and water. The ministry is working with partners to prepare safe, reliable detour routes for the public by grading them and providing directional signage.

The ministry recognizes the inconvenience to travellers and people's patience is appreciated as work continues to reopen the highway as soon as safely possible.

For up-to-date driving conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/