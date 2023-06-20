Highway 97A north of Enderby closed due to police incident
Update: (3 pm Monday)
Highway 97A north of Enderby is now fully open to traffic and police have cleared both areas.
_____________________________________________________
Original Story:
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say Highway 97A north of Enderby is now closed due to an unfolding police incident. The road is closed between the interchange of Hwy 97A / 97B and Sicamous. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 97B toward Salmon Arm at this time and updates will be provided when available.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
