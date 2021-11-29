Highways 3 and 99 reopen to essential traffic

Following assessments and cleanup from the latest storm, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reopened Highway 3 and Highway 99 on Monday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2021.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton is open for essential travel only. Due to ongoing cleanup and repairs, drivers can expect delays on this section of Highway 3.

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is open for essential travel only. Vehicle weight restrictions are also in place. Only vehicles with a licensed gross vehicle weight under 14,500 kilograms are permitted on this section of Highway 99.

Essential purposes for travel are defined in the travel restrictions order through the Emergency Program Act. For a list of essential purposes for travel, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/floodresponse

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack remains closed, as does Highway 1 from just east of Highway 9 and Hope, through the Bridal Falls area.

With another storm approaching the south coast this week, the ministry continues to monitor the weather closely to determine if further closures are required.

For updates, check www.DriveBC.ca (http://www.drivebc.ca/)