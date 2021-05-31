Hike in minimum wage

An increase in BC's minimum wage is getting the thumbs up from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

President Dan Rogers was asked about how the increase will impact small business.

"It is not likely to become a huge amount of stress aside from the fact that is another additional cost that they (small business) are going to manage. Because of our tight labour market, getting employees is a bigger issue than the actual increase that we've seen most recently."

The minimum wage increasing to $15.20 an hour - starting tomorrow.

"Certain businesses, particularly in the service sector where margins are tight to begin with, this is a negative impact on them, but they had lots of heads up and they knew it was coming and they have been able to adjust", Rogers added.

BC has one of the highest costs of living in Canada and four years ago, had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country. Now it has the highest.