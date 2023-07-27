Hiker and dog rescued in Bear Creek Provincial Park
Just before 2PM Wednesday, West Kelowna Fire Rescue received a call for a stranded hiker and his dog below the second lookout in Bear Creek Provincial Park.
The man and his dog were safely retrieved from the steep slope above a cliff by a West Kelowna Fire high angle rope team. There were no injuries.
West Kelowna responded with two Rescue Units, a Command Unit and three Safeties.
The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution out on the trails, especially in areas with loose footing and near steep slopes.
