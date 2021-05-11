Hikers interrupting South Perimeter Road construction

Road construction is continuing on South Perimeter Road with specialized heavy equipment to construct the road bed and construction crews are encountering people choosing to use the area despite the signage indicating the area is closed.

“On any given day, large excavators, 40 tonne rock trucks, packers, dozers and other heavy equipment are working on building the South Perimeter Road,” said Johannes Säufferer, Real Estate Department manager. “We understand that Ponds residents and locals have been using this area for outdoor activities, but it is private property and continued use is causing a significant safety risk.”

With such a large construction site, it may look like one area is free of heavy machinery, but that can change quickly. Equipment may also be working above or below areas that seem clear and can cause falling debris or sliding in the landscape. As construction continues through the year work will progress to drilling and blasting, posing increasing risks if people continue to disregard the work zone and posted signage.

“We understand that locals love using this area for outdoor activities, but we need the public to choose other areas to explore,” said Säufferer. “We appreciate the patience of area residents as this work is completed.”

The project site, outlined below, will remain closed to the public until the new road opens in 2022. Users of the area are asked to find alternative parks and paths to enjoy.

Once complete, the new 2.9 kilometre road will provide a third access point to the Upper Mission via Southeast Kelowna.

For more information on this project please visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects. For a list of alternate parks and trails in the area, please visit https://www.regionaldistrict.com/your-services/parks-services/parks-and-trails.aspx.